Watch VideoPresident-elect Joe Biden has chosen Merrick Garland as his Attorney General. Garland was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Obama back in 2016 to fill a seat after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Republicans refused confirmation hearings and when President Trump took office, Garland's nomination had...Full Article
Pres.-elect Biden Taps Merrick Garland For Attorney General
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden to Nominate Merrick Garland as US Attorney General
Cover Video STUDIO
Judge Merrick Garland currently serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
-
WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks Following Capitol Attack, Announces Justice Department Appointments
Mediaite
-
Watch Live: Biden announces Merrick Garland as pick for attorney general
CBS News
-
Joe Biden taps Merrick Garland as US attorney-general
FT.com
-
Biden nominates Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general, names other key DOJ picks
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Biden's pick for Attorney General
FOX 4 Now Florida
Biden is expected to pick Merrick Garland to serve as his Attorney General.
Merrick Garland nominated as Biden’s attorney general
Jerusalem Post