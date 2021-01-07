Mets closing in on trade for Indians star Francisco Lindor
Published
The first significant sign that this is a new era of Mets baseball has arrived. The team is closing in on a trade with the Indians to...Full Article
Published
The first significant sign that this is a new era of Mets baseball has arrived. The team is closing in on a trade with the Indians to...Full Article
The New York Mets have agreed in principal on a trade to acquire All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor from Cleveland.
Four teams stand out above the rest as potential suitors for Lindor