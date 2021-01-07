Queensland's first Covid-19 case in 113 days - an inner Brisbane quarantine hotel cleaner - has tested positive to the virus' highly infectious UK variant. The news was confirmed by the Queensland government on Thursday...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland worker has mutant virus strain
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
More Cases Of COVID-19 Mutant Strain Confirmed In California
CBS 13 Sacramento
Officials say there are now six cases in California of the mutant virus, which appears to be more easily spreadable.
You might like
More coverage
Texas Researchers, Doctors Learning More About Mutant Strain Of COVID-19
CBS 11 Dallas
Texas Researchers, Doctors Learning More About Mutant Strain Of COVID-19