Alabama man 1 of 4 people who died during Washington, D.C. chaos
Published
Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens died in what was described as a "medical emergency," according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.Full Article
Published
Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens died in what was described as a "medical emergency," according to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.Full Article
THURS 5-6:30
The NewsWatch 12 Sports Team breaks down the 124th meeting between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers football teams.