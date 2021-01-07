Trump has suggested he wants to pardon himself: NYT
Published
President Trump has openly discussed the possibility of preemptively pardoning himself and his adult children before leaving office in...Full Article
Published
President Trump has openly discussed the possibility of preemptively pardoning himself and his adult children before leaving office in...Full Article
A day after inciting a mob of his supporters to riot and breach the US Capitol, President Donald Trump returned to his very..
As Esme Murphy reports, six Democrats in Minnesota’s delegation support the removal of Trump from office. (2:41) WCCO 4 News At 5..