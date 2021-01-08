Watch VideoJanuary 6 represented a massive failure to protect the United States Capitol, as throngs of Trump supporters streamed into the building after they forced Capitol Police to retreat. This video tracks the movements of extremists through the Capitol and shows how they were able to access restricted parts of the building...Full Article
How A Violent Mob Breached The Capitol
