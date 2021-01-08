White House Disavows ‘Violent Rioters’ At US Capitol, Says It’s ‘Time To Unite’

Calling the storming of the US Capitol “appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the Trump administration was committed to orderly transfer of power.
In brief remarks to the White House press corps on Thursday, McEnany said that President Donald...
