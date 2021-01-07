Unless you're living under a rock or on a deserted island you probably at least heard about (if not watched) the Pro-Trumpers storm the Capitol Building yesterday. Check out this funny batch of memes and reactions rounded up from across the web.Full Article
39 Memes that are Storming the Capitol Building
eBaums World0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Community members weigh-in on Confederate flag inside U.S. Capitol building
KHSL
For the first time in history, the confederate flag made its way inside the Capitol building.
How the US Capitol riot unfolded, minute by minute
Bleacher Report AOL
America Has Entered The Weimar Era – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
THURS 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
THURS 5-6:30