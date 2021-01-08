Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns after Capitol riot
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
Several people in President Trump's cabinet and inner circle have begun to distance themselves from him after Wednesday's chaos in..
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday, citing the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol the prior day, Fox News..