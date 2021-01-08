Bill Hader and Seth Meyers talk Barry's return, almost killing Justin Bieber
Published
There’s sort of a good news-bad news thing for Barry fans, as Bill Hader revealed on his Thursday Late Night With Seth Meyers...Full Article
Published
There’s sort of a good news-bad news thing for Barry fans, as Bill Hader revealed on his Thursday Late Night With Seth Meyers...Full Article
Following a preview night filled with screenings and scares, San Diego Comic-Con 2019 kicks off its four-day, pop-culture-packed..