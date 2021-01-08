Man in viral photo posing in Nancy Pelosi’s office during riots has been arrested
Published
An Arkansas man has been identified and now arrested after his photo posing in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riots at...Full Article
Published
An Arkansas man has been identified and now arrested after his photo posing in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riots at...Full Article
A now-viral picture captured by Getty Images shows a local father smiling for the camera as he hauls away what appears to be House..
Noon Anchor 12/20