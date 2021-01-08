Nicki Minaj agrees to pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 in copyright settlement
Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman have reached a settlement after Minaj was accused of sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission.Full Article
Nicki Minaj , to Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000, in Copyright Suit.
In 2018, Minaj requested a license to use Chapman's song,..
The rapper was hit with the court action in October 2018, after New York DJ Funkmaster Flex obtained a copy of her song Sorry,..