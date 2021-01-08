London's mayor declared the capital's Covid-19 situation to be critical on Friday, reflecting deteriorating conditions for beleaguered hospitals, as the country recorded its highest daily death toll in the pandemic.The grim news...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: London mayor seeks help as UK sees record new virus deaths
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
THURS 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
THURS 5-6:30
010621 11 PM WEDS
WTVQ Lexington, KY
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Mexico sees record coronavirus cases for 2nd day
SeattlePI.com
-
Arizona deemed 'hot spot of the world' amid virus surge
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 5
010621 11 mon
WTVQ Lexington, KY
5:30pm ABC Coronavirus PKG 01.05.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY