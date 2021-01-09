Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant For President Trump Over Drone Strike Killing

Iraq issued a warrant for the arrest of United States President Donald Trump on Thursday as part of a court in Baghdad's investigation into the murder of a top Iraqi paramilitary commander. The deputy head of Iraq's largely pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network named Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis died in the same American drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.