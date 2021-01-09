Iraq issued a warrant for the arrest of United States President Donald Trump on Thursday as part of a court in Baghdad's investigation into the murder of a top Iraqi paramilitary commander. The deputy head of Iraq's largely pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network named Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis died in the same American drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.Full Article
Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant For President Trump Over Drone Strike Killing
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iraqi judge issues arrest warrent for Donald Trump
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
An Iraqi judge has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump. The warrant was for the death of an Iraqi military..
You might like
More coverage
Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing
Japan Today
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and..
-
Iran warns Trump of 'revenge', Iraq issues arrest warrant for president in Soleimani killing
FOXNews.com
-
Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Trump for murder
Upworthy
-
Iraq Issues an Arrest Warrant for President Trump
Upworthy
-
Carrying Death Sentence If Convicted, Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump on Murder Charges
Upworthy