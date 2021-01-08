Democrats Preparing To Impeach President Trump For Second Time

Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to try to impeach the president for the second time in a little more than a year if he does not resign or is not removed from office by his Cabinet. Democrats are already circulating sample articles of impeachment accusing him of inciting insurrection.
This comes after nearly...
Watch VideoHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to try to impeach the president for the second time in a little more than a year if he does not resign or is not removed from office by his Cabinet. Democrats are already circulating sample articles of impeachment accusing him of inciting insurrection.