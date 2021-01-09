Capitol riots: Black Americans decry police double standards
Published
Black Americans say the police response at US Capitol puts "white privilege" on full display.Full Article
Published
Black Americans say the police response at US Capitol puts "white privilege" on full display.Full Article
Lawmakers are demanding answers on how Pro-Trump rioters were able to so easily breach the US Capitol. CNN’s Brian Todd reports..
Congressman Peter DeFazio says that he was outside when groups opposing the ratification of November's election stormed the Capitol..