Trump supporters confront and scream at Sen. Lindsey Graham
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was critical of the President this week, was...Full Article
Published
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was critical of the President this week, was...Full Article
Senator Lindsey Graham was surrounded and heckled by Pro-Trump supporters while walking through Reagan National Airport after..
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lambasted President Donald Trump before Congress on Wednesday after the riots at the US Capitol. When it..