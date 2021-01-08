Capitol siege raises security worries for Biden inauguration
Published
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemicFull Article
Published
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemicFull Article
Inauguration plans were already scaled back because of the pandemic
The violent insurrection at the US Capitol has intensified scrutiny over security at the inauguration ceremony for president-elect..