President Trump permanently banned from Twitter over risk he could incite violence
Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account @realdonaldtrump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."Full Article
Twitter has highlighted two posts by the incumbent president for the permanent move saying they were in violation of the platform's..
Twitter banned US President Donald Trump's account on Friday, citing “the riskof further incitement of violence”. The social..