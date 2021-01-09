@realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed that grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of an American president, has died. It was not quite 12 years old.The provocative handle was given birth by a New York real...Full Article
A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
SeattlePI.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — @realDonaldTrump, the Twitter feed that grew from the random musings of a reality TV star into the cudgel of an..
-
An farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
SeattlePI.com
-
An farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets
SeattlePI.com