David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones, 20, Pays Tribute To Him On His 74th Birthday

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi Jones, 20, Pays Tribute To Him On His 74th Birthday

Upworthy

Published

David Bowie’s daughter, Lexi Jones, shared a sweet throwback photo taken on a previous birthday of her rockstar dad. The ‘Rebel Rebel’...

Full Article