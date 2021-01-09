Parler Suspended From Google Play, Apple Gives 24-Hour Warning Over US Capitol Violence-Inciting Posts
Published
Apple pointed to participants using Parler to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the US Capitol building.Full Article
Published
Apple pointed to participants using Parler to coordinate Wednesday's siege of the US Capitol building.Full Article
In a statement, Google cited continued posts in the Parler app that seek "to incite ongoing violence in the US."
Apple has given conservative social network Parler 24 hours to implement a full moderation plan and remove objectionable content or..