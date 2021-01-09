News24.com | Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta -media
A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board has lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta.Full Article
Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 operated by Sriwijaya Air took off from..
The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.