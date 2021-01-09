COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Alberta
A different strain of the COVID-19 virus that originated in South Africa has been found in Alberta, the province's top doctor said Friday.Full Article
A new variant of COVID-19 that first surfaced in South Africa has been found in Alberta.
A new variant of the virus in South Africa has raised questions as almost half of South Africans reject taking the vaccine.