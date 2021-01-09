Indonesia Sriwijaya Air passenger plane missing after take-off
Published
A Boeing 737 believed to be carrying 62 people on board goes missing after take-off in Indonesia.Full Article
A passenger jet carrying 62 people has lost contact with air trafficcontrollers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on a..
Indonesian Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawati said the Boeing 737-500 operated by Sriwijaya Air took off from..