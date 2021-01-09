The horned rioter who became the face of the deadly assault on the US Capitol has been arrested for his role in the insurrection.Jake Angeli, real name Jacob Anthony Chansley, has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining...Full Article
Capitol riots: 'QAnon Shamen' Jake Angeli arrested
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arizona man wanted by D.C. police after involvement in Capitol riots
ABC15 Arizona
An Arizona man is wanted by D.C. police after his involvement in the Capitol riot Wednesday.