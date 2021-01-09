From his early days growing up in a New Jersey hamlet, Brian Sicknick wanted to be a police officer.He enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan....Full Article
US riots: Ffallen police officer Brian Sicknick remembered
