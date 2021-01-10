Jared Goff replaces injured John Wolford, leads Rams in wild-card upset of Seahawks
Behind a punishing defensive performance and a big day from running back Cam Akers, the Los Angeles Rams advanced to the Divisional...Full Article
Wolford was taken away in an ambulance for additional observation
We still don't know which quarterback Los Angeles Rams' coach Sean McVay is planning to start against the Seattle Seahawks, but..
Head coach for the Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay announced that he will not reveal whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will be the..