Justin Thomas apologizes for uttering anti-gay slur at Tournament of Champions
Published
Justin Thomas apologized Saturday afternoon for uttering an anti-gay slur under his breath when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the...Full Article
Published
Justin Thomas apologized Saturday afternoon for uttering an anti-gay slur under his breath when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the...Full Article
The world's No. 3 golfer got himself in some trouble with his reaction to a missed putt on Saturday in Round 3
World number three Justin Thomas has apologised for using an 'inexcusable' homophobic slur during his third round at the..