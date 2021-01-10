NFL ROUND-UP: Tom Brady stars for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in first play-off win since 2002
The first triple-header of NFL wildcard games on Saturday saw Tom Brady extend his postseason record for victories to 31 with a 31-23...Full Article
It's the most wonderful time of the year!! No, not the holidays -- It's NFL Wild Card Weekend ... and to celebrate, here are the..
Tom Brady throws for 381 yards and 2 touchdowns in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Wild-Card win over Washington.