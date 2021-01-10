Indonesian Divers Find Black Boxes, Human Remains In Plane Wreckage

Indonesian Divers Find Black Boxes, Human Remains In Plane Wreckage

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoRescuers have located parts of a downed Indonesian passenger jet in the Java Sea a day after its crash, finding the aircraft's black boxes and communications data.

Search and rescue operations pulled parts of the Boeing 737-500 along with human remains from the crash site. A navy ship's sonar system detected the...

Full Article