Nancy Pelosi: The 2021 60 Minutes interview
Published
Days after her own office was ransacked by Trump supporters, the speaker of the House talks to Lesley Stahl about what she experienced that day and more.Full Article
Published
Days after her own office was ransacked by Trump supporters, the speaker of the House talks to Lesley Stahl about what she experienced that day and more.Full Article
In an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there is strong support in the House to impeach..
Nov. 1, 2019