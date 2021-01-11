Prime Minister Robert Abela’s COVID-19 predictions repeatedly fall flat

The predictions and bold statements made by Prime Minister Robert Abela on the COVID-19 situation in Malta have repeatedly been proven as either false or disproportionally unrealistic. Statistics and data have so far contradicted most of Abela’s forecasts, leaving the public to question why the prime minister is stubbornly insisting that everything is still ‘under […]Full Article
The Shift
