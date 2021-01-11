First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
Published
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Melania Trump said Monday that she is “disappointed and disheartened” by the deadly riot at the Capitol last...Full Article
Published
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Melania Trump said Monday that she is “disappointed and disheartened” by the deadly riot at the Capitol last...Full Article
The censoring of Parler by Amazon, Google and Apple is the most serious assault on freedom of speech we have ever seen by private..
Condemns violence