Deadpool 3 Confirmed for the MCU; Kevin Feige Talks R-Rating and Filming Details
Published
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms Deadpool 3 will be in the MCU and will be Rated R, but fans are going to have to wait a...Full Article
Published
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms Deadpool 3 will be in the MCU and will be Rated R, but fans are going to have to wait a...Full Article
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/16/2020
Hello, everyone! Welcome to the new edition of Insider Today. Please sign up here.
..