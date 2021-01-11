Eve Branson, mother of Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group, has died of coronavirus.She was 96.Branson shared the news in a blog post , where he wrote she "held on for one last victory, managing to fight...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Richard Branson's mother dies after contracting the virus
New Zealand Herald
