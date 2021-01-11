Doug Pederson out as Philadelphia Eagles head coach: reports
The tenure of Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, the only head coach to lead the Birds to a Super Bowl victory, is reportedly over.Full Article
Doug Pederson, the only head coach to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, is looking for a new job. The Eagles..
Doug Pederson was fired three seasons after leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.