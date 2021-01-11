House has the votes to impeach Trump for inciting Capitol riots
Momentum to impeach the president a second time has only grown since last Wednesday's attack.Full Article
Hundreds of National Guard members were at the U.S. Capitol for security as the House prepared to vote on impeaching President..
The "majority" of GOP lawmakers are afraid they will be in danger if they vote in favor of impeaching President Trump over his role..