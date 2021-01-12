President Donald Trump has declared that an "emergency exists" in Washington DC from now until after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.Trump has ordered "Federal assistance to supplement the District's response...Full Article
US riots: President Donald Trump declares emergency in Washington DC
