Facebook Blacklists All Content That Mention ‘Stop the Steal’ Ahead of Inauguration Day

Facebook Blacklists All Content That Mention ‘Stop the Steal’ Ahead of Inauguration Day

HNGN

Published

Facebook made an announcement on Monday that it is blacklisting any content that contains the phrase "stop the steal" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 Inauguration Day.

Full Article