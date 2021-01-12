Facebook made an announcement on Monday that it is blacklisting any content that contains the phrase "stop the steal" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 Inauguration Day.Full Article
Facebook Blacklists All Content That Mention ‘Stop the Steal’ Ahead of Inauguration Day
