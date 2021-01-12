Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine immunity to stay at least a year
Immunity from Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine should last at least a year, the company said on Monday at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare...Full Article
Moderna’s chief medical officer says there is a chance a third shot may be needed, so the company will have to test people to see..
