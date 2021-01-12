Hillsborough County launches new COVID-19 vaccine registration system
Published
Hillsborough County is rolling out a new registration for the coronavirus vaccine amid frustration with the original process.Full Article
Published
Hillsborough County is rolling out a new registration for the coronavirus vaccine amid frustration with the original process.Full Article
Health experts saying herd immunity can be achieved if between 70 to 85 percent of the U.S population receive the COVID-19 vaccine...
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 07/23/2020