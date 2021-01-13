US House presses forward with Trump impeachment
Published
House will vote today on an article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting insurrection in a speech before a mob stormed the CapitolFull Article
The House has approved a resolution formally calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows the..
White House sources said as many as 20 House Republicans will vote in favor of impeachment.