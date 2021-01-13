India's NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan leadership in Kabul to support peace process
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Kabul, in the first high-level visit from Delhi to Afghanistan amid the peace process.Full Article
By Mark S. Cogan and Dr. Stephen Nagy
After more than two months of negotiations, the Afghan peace process has resumed..
The Afghan leadership won’t have concerns if India decides to engage with the Taliban, though a final decision in this matter..