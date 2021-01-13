Trump impeachment trial likely during Biden presidency as McConnell refuses to reconvene Senate early
Published
Democrats worry a Trump impeachment trial during Biden's presidency will hamstring the incoming president's agenda.Full Article
Published
Democrats worry a Trump impeachment trial during Biden's presidency will hamstring the incoming president's agenda.Full Article
Joe Raedle/Getty Images Biden suggested the Senate divide its time between carrying out his agenda and holding an impeachment trial..
01-08-21 for bri