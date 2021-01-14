DNA explainer: What is impeachment and how does it affect Donald Trump
Published
Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time by the US House of Representatives, becoming the 1st President in US history to be impeached twice.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time by the US House of Representatives, becoming the 1st President in US history to be impeached twice.Full Article
010521 tues 11
By Sarah J. Clifford and Scott N. Romaniuk
Until President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, little was..