What kind of welcome is Alexey Navalny going to see in Russia?

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation (FSIN) has put opposition politician and founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Alexei Navalny on wanted list. According to Mash Telegram channel, which has confirming documents at its disposal, the document that puts Navalny on wanted list is dated from December 29. The search case was filed on November 27. The ruling states that Navalny did not appear for hearings on the Yves Rocher case and ignored monitoring measures conducted by the criminal executive inspection of the Federal Penitentiary Service.In addition, the ruling says that "during initial search measures, it was impossible to establish the whereabouts of the convict." At the same time, no official message about the start of the manhunt was released, the Telegram channel says. Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev confirmed the information about the manhunt for his client. Earlier on Wednesday, Alexey Navalny, who is undergoing treatment in Germany after he was poisoned with a Novichol combat chemical agent, announced that he was going to come back to Russia on January 17. "The question of whether to return or not never stood before me just because I did not leave. I found myself in Germany as they delivered me here in an intensive care box for one reason: they tried to kill me. I survived. And now Putin, who gave the order to kill me, is screeching all over his bunker and telling his servants to do everything so that I do not return," Navalny said adding that he bought an airplane ticket for Pobeda low-cost airline. The same day it became known that Alexey Navalny was assigned a date to consider the plea from the Federal Penitentiary Service to replace his suspended sentence with a real one. The court also resumed the lawsuit against Navalny in connection with "libel against a veteran."In addition, the Investigative Committee earlier opened a criminal case against Navalny for fraud. According to the IC, the foundations associated with the opposition activist, including the Anti-Corruption Foundation, collected over 588 million rubles in donations from citizens. The money was intended solely for the purpose of the foundations, but Navalny, together with "other individuals," allegedly spent 356 million rubles "to purchase personal property, material values ​​and on other expenses (including holidays abroad)."