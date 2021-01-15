Human Trafficking Is Thriving During COVID-19: Here’s What Governments Should Do – OpEd

Human Trafficking Is Thriving During COVID-19: Here’s What Governments Should Do – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

As the effects of the coronavirus rage on, the increase in human trafficking has become one of the most devastating effects of the world's response to the pandemic. According to various activist groups, academics, and officials, factors ranging from lockdowns and job losses to border closures have undone much of the global gains...

Full Article