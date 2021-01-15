Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump's second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged...Full Article
Published
NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump's second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged...Full Article
It's quite ironic that although The Atlantic is generally presumed to be a liberal publication, if one listens to the views of its..
In his forthcoming book “Disloyal,” former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen takes readers deep inside his close relationship..