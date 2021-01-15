News24.com | Blow to global vaccine drive as Pfizer delays deliveries
A global coronavirus vaccine rollout suffered a major blow as Pfizer said it would delay shipments of the jabs in the next three to four weeks.Full Article
International organisations are calling any breaks between the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses not to be extended beyond 21 days...